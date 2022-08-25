Join naturalists at Bennett Spring State Park as they read a book inside a tent while participants learn about nature through a sensory experience.

The event will be held 11 – 11:30 a.m. on three Saturdays: Sept. 3, 10 and 17. Sensory experiences may include smells of nature, touching stuffed animals and crosscut wood, and other fun items. Participants will also gain team-building skills while learning how to set up a small tent. The focus will also include sharing with others and taking turns. All ages are welcome to participate.

Bennett Spring State Park is located at 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. For more information, call 417-532-4338. Participants should meet at the nature center.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.