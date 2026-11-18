WHAT: Cedar County Memorial Hospital is introducing a new tradition for the hospital; the Spirit of Remembrance Lights will shine throughout December in memory and honor of the loved ones who won’t be with us this Christmas.

Now through November 27, individuals may submit memorial names for the Remembrance List with a minimum donation of $10 per name. The Remembrance List will be posted on our website and in our lobby throughout the month of December. On November 30 at 5 PM, we will host a lighting ceremony in front of the hospital. The Remembrance List will be read aloud before we turn on the hospital Christmas tree and building lights.

To add a memorial name to the Remembrance List, stop by the hospital front desk Monday-Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM, to request a memorial form. Return it with your donation or mail to Cedar County Memorial Hospital, Development Office, 1401 S. Park Street, El Dorado Springs, 64772. You may also submit memorials online at cedarcountymemorial.org/lights or call 417-876-3745.

WHO: Open to the public.

WHEN: The deadline to submit memorial names for the Remembrance List is Friday, November 27. The Lighting Ceremony is set for Monday, November 30 at 5 PM.

WHERE: Cedar County Memorial Hospital, 1401 S. Park Street, El Dorado Springs, MO 64744

(Ceremony to take place on the West – main entrance side of the building)

WHY: Donations benefit the CCMH Most Immediate Needs Fund, providing unrestricted support when and where it is needed most throughout the year.