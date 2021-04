On Friday, April 16, the Mo-Kan Square Dancers will hold a dance with Kenton Sullivan as caller. This will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. in the Home Ec/Dining Hall Building at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Nevada. Admission is $5 per dancer.

For more information, call the Eberts at 417-667-3069 or the Millers at 417-321-3226.