• Physicians Medical Easter Egg Hunt

Thursday, April 17, 5 p.m. • Pictures with Easter Bunny, One Golden Egg per age group wins an Easter Basket.

• Community Springs Healthcare Easter Egg Hunt

Friday, April 18, 2 p.m. – The child who finds the golden Egg in each group will win a prize. Community Springs Healthcare Facility Lawn

• Breakfast with the Easter Bunny – 9 Wonders Optimist

(Pancakes & Sausage)

Saturday, April 19, 8-10 a.m. – Community Center

• Annual Optimist Club Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 19, 10:30 a.m. – City Park

Drawing for $25 cash in each age group donated by James Brackenridge