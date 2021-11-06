Janet Elaine Ballard, 58, EL Dorado Springs, passed away Oct. 31, 2021, from Covid. Janet was born in Fulton on May 1, 1963, to Thomas and Mary (Moon) Ballard.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her Aunt Edith Cox, who was her guardian, and Uncle Don Cox, Ivan Moon and several cousins.

Graveside services will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at Anna Edna Cemetery, Jerico Springs under the direction of Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the local Special Olympics are suggested.