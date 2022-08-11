Taberville Report

by Bobby Dains

Dains Fish Farm

It’s hot and humid. We had an inch and seven tenths. Right after the rain it got 480 degrees. People were dying right out beside the road. They got out of the car and they just passed our.

Fishing is good. You can catch fish. They are biting on perch, night crawlers, bullheads. On one trotline they had some over the slot length and some under.

Lake Stockton Report

by Matt Coyle

Stockton State Park Marina

They are still doing the same ting on walleye. They‘re catching white bass on Rooster tails and crankbaåts. They are catching the walleye on bottom bouncers.

Crappie are on the brunches.

Walleye are 20 to 30.

White bass are from 5 feet to zero. You’ll find them in a school chasing shad. We were catching them on green crank baits

Caplinger Mills Report

Caplinger Woods

The fish didn’t bite over the weekend.