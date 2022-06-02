“What plant is that” is a commonly heard question on hikes, camping trips, and other outdoor outings. Now that spring has greened up the outdoors, it’s a great time to take a guided walk to learn about some of the plants in this region.

People can learn more about some of the native plants in this area and get information on the habitat roles they play at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Native Plants: Wild Plant Walk.” This program will be from 10 a.m.-noon June 10 at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center, which is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way in Springfield. People can register at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/184654.

Jewelweed is one of Missouri’s native plants people will be able to learn about at a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program on June 10 at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center.

This June 10 program will have an indoor and outdoor portion. Participants will start inside at the nature center where MDC Naturalist Jordanya Raos and MDC Volunteer Naturalist Sophonia Ashcroft will discuss some of the plants found along trails at the nature center. They will explain the habitat roles of these plants and will also talk about how some of these plants were used in the past by humans. Then program participants will go on a walk on the nature center’s trails where they can get a first-hand view of the plants discussed during the indoors portion of the program. This walking portion of the program will be 1 to 11⁄2 miles. Participants should wear comfortable walking shoes and dress for the weather. This program is designed for ages 12 and up.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center and other MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about how to sign up for text alerts from the nature center by calling 417-888-4237.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events