CEDAR COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

1401 South Park Street

El Dorado Springs, Mo. 64722

Sealed bids will be accepted on the following items at Cedar County Memorial Hospital (CCMH). Items may be viewed per appointment with Larry Chadd, Maintenance Manager, 417-876-3460 (work) or 417-283-1558 (cell); or Diana Pyle, Executive Assistant at 417-876-3065 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Bids may be submitted for all equipment or for individual pieces of equipment. CCMH will sell the equipment by piece or as a lot, whichever way brings the highest total. We reserve the right to reject all bids. Sealed bids must be received in the Administrator’s Office by noon, Wednesday December 23,2020.

WEIGHT MACHINES

1 – Cybex Chest Press, Model #4015, Serial S4015M06G263

1 – Cybex Shoulder Press, Model #4025, Serial #4025L178002

1 – Cybex Leg Extension, Model #4105, Serial #4105H022912 1 – Cybex Back Extension

1 – Paramount Leg Curl, Model #PL2100A, Serial #9308-032 1 – Paramount Leg Press, Model #PL2800A, #9308-026

1 – Paramount Lat. Pull, Model #PL2400A, Serial #9310-006

1 -Tuff Stuff Universal Weight Machine, Model #Apollo 4

CARDIO EQUIPMENT

1 -True Treadmill, Model #600Z, Serial #OS-89289E 1 – Precor Treadmill, Model #C952i.C956i, Serial #AGJYE8060011

1 – Precor Treadmill, Model #C954i; Serial #ADEYJ29070073 1 – Landice Treadmill, Model #8700, Serial #7-41918

1- NB Elliptical, Model #8000 1 -Schwinn Recumbant Bicycle, Model #220

FREE WEIGHTS

2 -Strength Trainer Dumbbell Rack, Model #ST-DB4

1 -Cap Barbell Weight Rack, Model #RK-2A

1 -Gold Gym Ez Curl bar

2 – 5 Ib. Dumbbell 2 – 10 Ib. Dumbbell 2 – 15 Ib. Dumbbell 2 -20 Ib. Dumbbell

2 -25 Ib. Dumbbell 2 – 30 Ib. Dumbbell 2 -35 Ib. Dumbbell 2-40 Ib. Dumbbell

2-45 Ib. Dumbbell 2 -50 Ib. Dumbbell 2 -55 Ib. Dumbbell 2- 60 Ib. Dumbbell

1-45 1b. Barbell 2 – 2.5 Ib. Barbell Weight 2 -Cap Barbell Weight, 5 Ib.

FREE WEIGHTS

4 -Cap Barbell Weight, 10 Ib.

FREE WEIGHTS

2 -Cap Barbell Weight, 25 Ib. 2 -Cap Barbell Weight, 35 Ib. 4-Cap Barbell Weight, 45 1b.

1 -Body Solid Powerline Rack 1 – Pro-Elite Strength Squat Rack

1 – Mark Fitness Adjustable Bench, Model SXM7472, Serial #7611145623 2 – Pro-Elite Strength Adjustable Bench

AEROBICS EQUIPMENT

5 -The Step Aerobics Step Boxes 1 – Walmart Aerobic Step Box 3 – 8 Ib. Dumbbell (pairs) 5 – 5 Ib. Dumbbell

1-4 lb. Dumbbell 9 – 3 Ib. Dumbbell 3 – 2 Ib. Dumbbell 1 -TKO Punching Bag 1 -Gopher Weight Bar Set

ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT

4 – Sanyo Televisions, Model SDS25204, Serial #V4490181780695

1 – Seki Television 1 – Sony DVD Player 1 – Magnavox DVD Player 2 – CD Players

1 – RCA Stereo, Model #RT2380BKB 1 – Sony Stereo, Model #STR-K660P, Serial S8985329

MISCELLANEOUS EQUIPMENT

14- Exercise Balls 2 – Power Systems Exercise Pad 4 – Bolinger Exercise Mats

1 – Omron Body Fat Analyzer, Model SHBF-306, Serial #4900795L 1 – Lat. Pull V-Attachment

1 – Lat. Pull Rope Attachment 1 -Stretching Inc. Stretching Chart 1 -Tuff Stuff Ankle Strap Attachment

1 -Tuff Stuff Curl Bar Attachment 1 -Tuff Stuff Single Pull Attachment 1 -Tuff Stuff Lumbar Support Pad

1 -Strength Trainer Pull-up Station, Model #ST-PT 1- Ab Wheel 1 -Life Gear Inversion Table

1 -Weight Watchers Scale 1 – Detecto Scale, Serial SM30083

Jana Witt, CEO

Cedar County Memorial Hospital