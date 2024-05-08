Christopher Cretel, expired plates, fts proof insurance. Fine: summons.
Logan Friar, fts stop sign. Fine: trial 5-7-24.
William Govan, ft register vehicle, fts proof insurance. Fine: summons.
Kevin Humphry, assault. Fine: request jury trial.
Josee Karguth, no valid license, expired plates, fts proof insurance. Fine: summons.
Ashley Puglia, driving while suspended. Fine: $282.
Megan Rigg, expired plates. Fine: continued 5-7-24.
Sheena Simpson, expired plates. Fine: summons.
Misty Spiva, expired plates. Fine: $82.
Amber Dewitt, fts proof insurance. Fine: warrant.
Cindy Hamilton, ft register vehicle. Fine: $82.
Sevren Smith, no operator’s license, fts proof insurance, ft yield. Fine: warrant.
Dusty Rock, MIP liquor. Fine: warrant.
Gordon Liveoak, restitution $210.59. Fine: $368.50.
Payment review warrant
Kristina Spencer, payments $119.50, $181.50, $181.50, $231.50, $82, $82. Use bond.
John Sieleman, $17, $75.50, $34.50. Payment by 5-7-24.
Monique Vannattan, $67. Warrant cash only.
Warrants
Shelly Haynes, shoplifting. Fine: $131.50.
Wesley Shifflett, shoplifting, trespass. Fine: $288.50.
Levy Smith, property damage. Use bond in lieu of.
Jason Arnold, driving while revoked. Fine: continued 5-7-24.
Sean Cook, driving while revoked. Fine: $431.50.
Hailey Esser, child restraint. Fine: continued 6-4-24.
Tori Fetters, speed 37/25. Fine: $102.
Josee Karguth, no valid license, fts proof insurance. Fine: summons.
Matthew Keightley, no valid license. Fine: trial 6-4-24.
Roy Keith, building code. Fine: summons.
Stephen Kendus, driving while suspended. Fine: continued 5-7-24.
Justin Mogan, no valid license. Fine: trial 5-7-24.
Joshua Smithson, expired plates. Fine: summons.
Jonathan Wassenaar, driving while suspended. Fine: $281.50.
Christopher Cretel, expired plates, fts proof insurance. Fine: $213.50.
William Govan, ft register vehicle, fts proof insurance. Fine: continued 5-7-24.
Cindy Hamilton, fts proof insurance. Fine: continued 5-7-24.
Josee Karguth, no valid license, expired plates, fts proof insurance. Fine: warrant.
Jedediah Krull, driving while revoked. Fine: $431.50.
Sheena Simpson, expired plates. Fine: $82.
Miranda McRae, restitution $87.50. Fine: add restitution to fine.
Payment review warrant
Darren Edmiston, payments $160. Fine: payment by 5-7-24.
Tyler Pate, payments $181.50, $181.50. Fine: payment by 5-7-24.
David Smith, payments $75.50, $75.50, $75.50, $75.50, $75.50, $75.50, $81.50. Fine: continued 5-7-24.
Tasha Storandt, payments $413.38. Fine: warrant.
Steven Whitesell, payments $65.50, $175.50, $25.50. Fine: warrant.
Tyler Wilkins, payments $231.50, $81.50. Fine: payment by 5-7-24.
Warrants
Loren Beuhler, expired plates. Fine: bond in lieu of.
James Dotson, shoplifting. Fine: warrant.
Tyler Wilkins, possess drug paraph. Fine: $181.50.
