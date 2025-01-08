Kelly Berning, nuisance vehicle. Fine: $82.
Nicholas Brandall, nuisance vehicle/junk. Trial Jan. 7.
Richard Eason, nuisance vehicle. Fine: $82.
Ashley Fitzgerald, trespass. $157.
April Green, nuisance junk. Fine: $131.50.
Timothy Good, trespass. Request jury trial.
Anthony Penington, expired plates. Fine: $82.
Kimberly Pilcher, driving while revoked. Warrant.
Christopher Robinson, fts proof insurance (summons), driving while revoked (warrant).
Hannah Rogers, ft register vehicle. Summons.
Whyatt Stevens, display plates of another, fts proof insurance. Fine: $163.50.
Gwendolen Wroten, stealing utilities. Trial Jan. 7.
Jose Gollas, nuisance vehicle. Fine: $82.
Trial
Ronald Kobel, driving while revoked, ft register vehicle, fts proof insurance, possess drug paraph. Continued Jan. 7.
Payment review warrant
John Sant Jr. payments: $144.95, $84.50, $134.50, $134.50, $134.50, $234.50, $284.50, $331.50, $131.50. Continue payments.
Korey Wegner, payments: $131.50, $157, $131.50, $131.50, $157, $157, $157, $131.50, $131.50, $481.50. End of year docket.
Joseph Wyatt, payments: $31.50, $31.50, $31.50, $31.50, $31.50, $31.50, $31.50, $31.50, $31.50. Continued Jan. 7.
Warrant
Chrystele Morris, trespass, dog license required. Warrant.
