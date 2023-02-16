In the case of all arrests, it must be remembered that the charge is merely an accusation andalldefendantsarepresumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

NOTE: Anyone having infor- mation concerning any alleged crimes are encouraged to con- tact the police department at 876-TIPS (8477)

Law enforcement activities

The El Dorado Springs PoliceDepartmentresponded to 58 requests for assistance this past week, Feb. 6-12. The requests were as follows:

Ambulance Assists 5, Animal Control 11, Assist Other Agencies 5, All Escorts 1, Nuisance 0, All Other Requests for Assistance 36, Summons 2.

Animal Control

Anyone interested in adopting animals from the City Pound should contact Officer Richards, animal control officer at 876-2313.

Found Property is available for viewing, Monday through Saturday, by appointment only. A detailed description of the property you’re wishing to view must be specified when making the appointment. Found Property is subject to disposal after 90 days based on value of the property if unclaimed by owner.

Police Report

On February 6, 2023, officers responded to 114 Winner Road concerning a larceny. The investigation revealed the theft of a boy’s bicycle. A report taken and the investigation continues.

On February 10, 2023, officers of the El Dorado Springs Police Department assisted by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 1103 South Jackson Street, El Dorado Springs, after receiving information of a fugitive from justice residing there. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Ethan J. Stevens, 23, of El Dorado Springs, for Barton County Warrants charging him with Failure to Appear on the original charges of Tampering with Motor Vehicle with no bond, Possession of Controlled Substance, with no bond, Burglary 2nd Degree with no bond, Stealing with a $200.00 cash bond and a State Warrant for Probation and Parole Violation with no bond. He was transferred to the Barton County Jail pending a bond and court appearance.

On February 11, 2023, officers responded to 100 East US 54 Highway, Casey’s General Store, concerning a shoplifting. The investigation revealed the theft of Sea Ice Vodka. A suspect had been identified, a report taken and the investigation continues.

On February 11, 2023, officers arrested Christopher S. Christensen, 26, of El Dorado Springs, for the probable cause of Peace Disturbance. He was released on summons pending a court appearance.