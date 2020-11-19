I just want you to officially know that I’m always the last to be told what is going on.

I heard a couple of weeks ago that Adrian, Cain, Van and Snider were going to visit us here either the week before Thanksgiving or the week after. No details.

Well, about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Kimball walked into my office and told me she had been talking to Adrian on the phone and Adrian, Cain, Van and Snider were in Little Rock. AR, so what are they doing in Arkansas? Coming to see us. They will arrive Tuesday. I can’t tell you anymore than that. I suppose that by the next time we put out a newspaper, they’ll be back in Hurricane Alley.

• Jeanne Hoagland told me on the phone that the Walker Fire Chief, Russell Hays, lost his house in a fire over the weekend. I have his mother, Alberta, on speed dial. She sent a photo from her phone from her deer stand to my email.

• Talk about a gift of life. Alberta said her son and his significant other were sound asleep about 2 a.m. Saturday when the smoke alarms she and her husband had given him woke them just in time to get out. The company that made the alarms will rebuild them if they send them back in.

-The community is talking about a shower for them. We’ll tell you more when we find out more.

-We have an article about a tragic boating accident on the Osage just west of Taberville. Unfortunate conditions: Osage a foot below normal pool. Four people in a 15 ft. aluminum boat. One lifejacket… on the five-year-old girl from El Dorado Springs. A heartbreaking situation and a miracle it didn’t turn out worse.

– I’m excited about getting to see our grandsons, daughter and son-in-law. For those of you who don’t have her phone number, call the office or the house. I want to see what happens when Snider and Reese meet as toddlers. They met as tiny babies. Van already knows her.

All signs point to Reese being a jabberbox when she learns words. Friday Erica was a work and Reese was looking for her. Several times she came into my office. Jabbered a little. Ended it with ‘Momma” then spread her arms, palms up in the universal question pose. I’d tell her “Momma is at work. She’ll come home to you.”

Davis said she asked him the same question several times.

`-Meanwhile she has picked up an Adrian trick. If Davis or Kimball print out something they tell her and she goes to get it it and delivers the printed page to them. Adrian was able to run the office by age 3 or 4.

So far, Kimball is the only one brave enough to write a Rock Wall. She about had to when I was on horizontal hold for 20 days. KL