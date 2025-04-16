Kenny has taken up horse racing – from the comfort of his easy chair. He watches horse races almost every day all day. He told me that we should list the ones that qualify for the Kentucky Derby in the paper. Maybe we will.

This Sunday is Easter. This Thursday, Friday and Saturday is egg hunting time.

This is also mushroom hunting time. I know of some people that have been very fortunate in their mushroom madness. As well as one friend that went out hunting and got 10,000 ticks and saw one mushroom.

Back to Easter. Please remember what it is all about.

Check out the Easter Egg Hunts on Page 2.

KSL