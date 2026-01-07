Captain has decided that sleeping next to me when I sleep on the edge of the bed is a good idea. He stretches out and snuggles up and goes to sleep. I went to sleep, too, and neither one of us fell off the bed. Jack, on the other hand and the other side if the bed, sleeps on his own quilt and closes his eyes about the same time I do.

Did you notice? We finally managed to get rid of the frayed part of our canvas awning. We have another one ordered but it has already been a while and it looks like it will be a while longer.

Also, If you have been downtown, the Christmas lights are gone.

Earlier in the day, I heard that the Christian School was going to have their courtwarming on Jan. 8. Right now I’m not so sure. Later in the month would suit me just fine. EHS is having their courtwarming on Jan 16.

I hope you are enjoying Tom Brand’s column – back page.

KSL