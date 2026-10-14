Who knew that October could be so confusing? Well for one reason, newspaper-wise, it is a five week month – five Thursdays, Even though we’re out on Tuesday, the official publication date is Thursday.

We were at Stockton Monday to check on the public forum about data centers. If you read it a couple of times it starts to make sense. They were very thorough, (I think) about the process and what to look for to assure everybody that a data center is the right thing for Cedar County.

Back to the confusion:

There are two things going on downtown this weekend. The Chili Cook-off and the CCMH Health Fair. I don’t think there is any possibility of confusing those two.

Davis told me a funny fact earlier – Not a single team in the NFC East won a game this week, and two of them played each other.

KSL