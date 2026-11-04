That was a busy weekend. There was so much going on that by the time I got to the “falling back” part I was ready to do just that. After missing the drive up to the church and missing the road that lead to my house, I finally arrived at home and went straight to bed.

Jack and Captain who never miss anything were waiting on the bed.

I thought I heard a weather person say that trees wont turn until after a few nights below freezing. Someone forgot to tell the trees. Prime time for color used to be mid-October. I woke up Monday and my hickory tree was a brilliant yellow from top to bottom. Now just for a wee bit of rain.

KSL