El Dorado Christian School Alumni, Isabelle Bryson continues to add to her “performing arts” resume. She, along with her sisters Olivia and Sophia, have performed in theater and school dramas for many years. Isabelle started in El Dorado at the Lighthouse Children’s Theater in 2008, followed by numerous productions at ECS including the hilarious, “Junie B. Jones” where she played the lead. The “acting bug” kept her hopping through high school with lead roles in “Seussical: The Musical” at The Fox Playhouse in Nevada, now, however, Miss Bryson has checked one more item off her “Bucket List;” she starred in the lead cast as Greta in the Crowder College Theater Production of “Murder on the Orient Express!” Her quick-wit, charm and style, (not to mention a new accent) catapulted Belle to be an audience favorite! “Greta” didn’t stop there; Miss Bryson continued with “Frozen Jr.” where Belle “wore the hat” of several different titles; mentor, costume designer, backstage director and actor. Her schedule is never quiet; she is auditioning for a role in the upcoming Crowder Theater Production of “The Odd Couple” in the spring and “Annie” in the summer. Also, to-top-it-off, she was just awarded the Crowder College Theater Department 2022 Scholarship! As her “Bucket List” grows shorter, Isabelle is looking to the future; her next step will be a University, “preferably in Missouri” (quote from her mom, ECS Principal, Mrs. Kelly Bryson) where she has plans to acquire a Communication/Public Relations Degree.

El Dorado Christian School is honored to have Isabelle as an alumnus; she is just one of our many students who have started a new chapter. With a Christian heart, a Christian education and a deep love for Christ, Isabelle will definitely be a radiant light on the world’s stage.

If you would like more information about Isabelle’s upcoming theater dates and tickets, please go to http://Crowder.edu/theatre. Isabelle is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Travis Bryson; sisters Olivia and Sophia.

Pictured; ECS Principal Mrs.Kelly Bryson and her daughter, Isabelle Bryson.