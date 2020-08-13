EHS classes start Aug. 26

Official high school class schedules and student handbooks for the upcoming school year may be picked up on Aug. 19, 20 and 21 from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. A $10 technology usage fee will be due upon receipt of schedules.

Students new to the district wishing to enroll need to do so as soon as possible. Up-to-date immunization records and any other pertinent information must be provided at time of enrollment.

School begins on Aug. 26. High School classes start at 8 a.m. and end at 3:07 p.m.

ElDo HS faculty & classes

High School office:

• David Rotert – Principal

• Cozy Beckner – Counselor

• Tina Cantrell – Administrative Assistant

• Kathy Schwalm – Administrative Assistant

Athletic Director’s office:

• Jeremy Barger – Athletic Director

• Abby Floyd – Administrative Assistant

HS/MS Library:

• Angie Modlin – Librarian

Language Arts:

• Morgan Cantu – English I

• Justin Culbertson – English II

• Lori Hunt – Spanish

• Debra Marsh – English IV, English 101 & 102 (DC), British Lit.

• Kevin Rentel – English III, Novels/Creative Writing

Fine Arts:

• Morgan Cantu – Theatre

• Bailee Fleming – Vocal Music

• Sheila Benham – Art

• Jordan White – Instrumental Music

Practical Arts:

• Morgan Cantu – Speech

• Dalena Gordon – Career & Family, Life Skills, Family Resource Management, Advnced Foods, Child Development, Housing/Interiors, Fashion

• Amber Francis – Journalism

• Logan Friar – Computer Applications, Computer Science, Multimedia

• Ashley Rogers – Entrepreneurship, Personal Finance, Intro to Business, Business Tech/College Prep.

Social Studies:

• Darrin Griffin – American History, Political Law 101 (DC), History 120 (DC)

• Nick Engleman – Civics, History of American Wars

• Todd Mowery – World History

Mathematics:

• Courtney Wosoba– College Algebra/Trigonometry, Calculus, Algebra II

• Brian Goatley – Pre Algebra, Algebra I

• Allyson Schmitt – Geometry, Pre Algebra

Science:

• Rachel Stauffer – Biology, Advanced Biology

• Donald McCorkendale – Chemistry I and II, Physics, A&P

• Larry Hoover – Physical Science, Earth Science

Vocational Arts:

• Kristal Swopes – Marketing I, II, Marketing Retailing, Sports & Entertainment/Travel & Tourism, Job Internship, Computer Apps

• Jay Martin – Ag Mechanics, Ag Construction I and II, Ag I, Food/Vet Science

• Jill Chapman – Ag II, Ag Business/Leadership, Floriculture I and II, Animal Science

Health/PE:

• Kelley Beckner – Boys Weights

• Beau Swopes – Boys PE/Health, Team Sports, Girls Weights

• Kaley Lyons – Health/Girls PE, Girls Walking Fitness/Lifetime Activities

A+ Coordinator:

• Joel Braden – A+ Program/ICR

ISD:

• David Carpenter – ISD/ICR

• Walt Anderson – ISD

Special Education:

• Angie Johnson – Special Ed Classes

•Jordan Highley – Special Ed Classes

•Christina McKinney- Special Ed Classes

ElDo High School orientation

All ninth grade students, along with their parents, are invited to attend an orientation on Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.

This informative meeting will give students the opportunity to meet with the principal and counselor, have any questions or concerns about high school answered, and become more familiar with classrooms and lockers. Schedules and handbooks may be picked up at the office after the orientation.

Student parking passes

Students will be assigned their own parking space to be used throughout the school year. Parking passes can be obtained through the high school office. Parking tags need to be hung on the rear view mirror. STUDENTS MUST HAVE A PARKING PASS IN ORDER TO PARK AT THE HIGH SCHOOL. (These passes are good during school hours only.) Students found parking in spaces that are not their own will be assigned ISD. Repeat offenders will not be allowed to drive their vehicles to school.

Parking passes are FREE of charge. You will need to bring a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance (YOU MUST BRING IN A PAPER COPY OF YOUR PROOF OF INSURANCE). You will also need to know your license plate number.

Seniors may pick up parking passes Wednesday, Aug. 12. Juniors: Thursday, Aug. 13 and Sophomores: Friday, Aug. 14.