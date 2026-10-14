High School: Caysen Stephens, Anna Parker; Middle School: Riviera Perkins, Easton Werkmeister; Elementary: Paisley Corbin, Christopher Nall

These students were chosen by their teachers for being outstanding and best representing the 2nd line of the Optimist Creed.

“Promise Yourself — To talk health, happiness and prosperity to every person you meet.”

Certificates, gift cards to local restaurants, medals and other inspirational items were presented to these wonderful students by Joyce Whitlock and Gina Whitlock members of Nine Wonders Optimist Club.