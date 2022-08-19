Bright Futures of El Dorado Springs was awarded a grant from Fidelity Communications in the amount of $6,000 to present to Hunger Warriors of El Dorado Springs. Hunger Warriors provides weekend food bags to students in our district.

Pictured are: Back row: Heather Brown, Bright Futures; Jordan Payne, Bright Futures; Terry Burns, Hunger Warriors; Nelmay Vilhauer, Hunger Warriors; Stan Vilhauer, Hunger Wariors; Albert Stebbins, Hunger Warriors; Tim Carter, Hunger Warriors; Heath Oates, El Dorado Springs School Superintendent; Matt Ragan, Fidelity Communications.

Front row: Mary Eason, Bright Futures School Representative; Linda Burns, Hunger Warriors; Dr. Tracy Barger, El Dorado Springs School Assistant Superintendent; Sam McGill, Fidelity Communications; Peggy Carter, Hunger Warriors; and Maranda Spangler, Bright Futures.