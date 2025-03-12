The Luella Phipps Memorial Teaching Scholarship was created from donations to be used for those working toward a Master’s in Education.. The guidelines for the scholarship are as follows:

Requirements:

*Applicants must have:

a) graduated from the El Dorado Springs R-2 School or El Dorado Springs Christian School

b) be a resident of El Dorado Springs or the surrounding area.

or c) be currently teaching in an El Dorado Springs School

*Applicants must have an undergraduate degree and be currently enrolled in an accredited 4-year college or university’s Master’s in Education program.

Application: (All 5 items below must be completed to be considered.)

• Complete the application form (neatly printed or typed).

• Present proof of enrollment in a Master’s program.

• Recommendation/reference from a teacher, professor, or advisor : Letter should be dated and express knowledge of the applicant’s interest/ intent to pursue a Master’s Degree in Education.

• Personal recommendation/reference from someone other than a family member : Letter should be dated and express knowledge of the applicant’s interest and plans to pursue a Master’s Degree in Education.

• Submit a typed essay (1 page maximum) expressing why they are pursueing an advanced degree in the teaching profession.

Attention: ** Incomplete submissions will be rejected.

Guidelines and application forms may be picked up at R-2 High School Office or the Christian School Office. Those unable to pick up copies may email Ashley Rogers at: arogers@eldok12.org to request a copy of the Application Form and Guidelines.

All necessary documentation must be postmarked by March 21st for consideration.

Mail all applications to: Evelyn Boyle, 1405 S. Jackson, El Dorado Springs, MO 64744

Decisions will be made by April 1st and applicants will be notified by mail soon after.