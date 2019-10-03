54 CRUISERS DONATE – The Route 54 Cruisers Car Club has donated $600 to the El Dorado Springs Christmas Community Baskets that will help the less fortunate in the El Dorado Springs community have food for their Christmas Diner and toys for their children. The Cruisers would like to challenge other clubs, civic organizations and churches to donate monetary gifts for this wonderful project. By making yur monetary donation early, the organizers will know what they have to invest in the baskets.Each year the Cruisers donate $600 to the El Dorado Springs, Nevada and Stockton Baskets. This in one of the ways that the Route 54 Cruisers use some of the money from their annual car show.A special thank you to ur wonderful community and our sponsors for making this donation possible.