DATE: March 29, 2018

Cedar County Ambulance District

PO BOX 669, Stockton, MO 65785

LOCATION: Stockton Ambulance Barn

Meeting called to order at 6:01

Roll call

Present:

John Wilson Chairman

Nadine Sinclair

Keith Kasco Sec/Tres.

Rusty Norval

Evelyn Boyle

Absent

Kenny Turner Vice Chairman

Agenda Approval:

A motion was made by Sinclair to approve the agenda with changes, seconded by Boyle, 5 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried. Changes include letting Neal talk about a minor, single vehicle, accident that Ambulance #711 was in.

New Business:

Ambulance #711 hit a concrete lane divider and scraped the left front side of the box. The driver was not impaired, no injuries, operation of vehicle remains unimpaired.

Furnishings for new building.

The Sofas came in. One was free because they sent the wrong thing the first time.

Director Norval found and purchased three used leather executive chairs for $165. They are in very good condition. Wilson made a motion to reimburse Norval the $165 he spent on the chairs, seconded by Sinclair, 4 ayes, Norval abstains.

Norval also reports he has found someone that is willing to donate three fireproof file cabinets. He also has found someone, Jake Mooney, that can move the cabinets and will do so for $150.

A motion was made by Norval to hire Jake Mooney to deliver file cabinets to Stockton building for $150, seconded by Sinclair, 5 ayes, 0 nays motion carried.

Wilson reports he has found desks for the building. A motion was made by Norval, to purchase three small desks and two larger ones at a total cost, including delivery, of $1,562.94. Motion was seconded by Kasco, 5 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried.

Upon further discussion it was decided, due to the secure nature of the freight and liability issues it would be a good idea to hire a moving company to move our existing file cabinets, along with the new ones. In order to do this in a timely manner without necessitating further special meetings, a motion was made by Kasco to form a committee consisting of himself, Wilson and Sinclair to find and hire the moving company. Sinclair seconded the motion, 5 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried.

Sinclair makes a motion that the committee be allowed up to $2,500 to spend on the moving of the file cabinets. Kasco seconds, 5 ayes, 0 nays motion carried.

Norval rescinds his motion concerning Jake Mooney at this time, Sinclair rescinds second.

Sinclair makes a motion to close the meeting per RSMo 610:021 at this time, seconded by Keith, a roll call vote is as follows:

Wilson – aye, Kasco – aye, Boyle – aye, Norval – aye, Sinclair – aye, motion carried, meeting is closed.

Closed Session

Sinclair makes a motion at this time to invite the contractor and his partner into the meeting, seconded by Kasco, a roll call vote is as follows:

Wilson – aye, Kasco – aye, Boyle – aye, Norval – aye, Sinclair – aye, motion carried.

No motions or votes were taken during the closed part of the meeting.

Motion was made by Wilson to return to open session, seconded by Norval, a roll call vote is as follows:

Wilson – aye, Kasco – aye, Boyle – aye, Norval – aye, Sinclair – aye, motion carried.

Open Session

There are some change orders, all within budget. The board has discussed it and decided not to add the change orders to the financing and increase the amount of interest we have to pay, and instead has decided to pay cash for the changes and leave the financing as it now stands. A motion was made by Kasco to cash in the Simmons money market account and use the general account to pay for the rest, contingent upon an itemized breakdown from the contractor. The motion was seconded by Sinclair, 5 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried.

Motion was made by Norval to purchase a sign for $550, seconded by Kasco, 5 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried.

Motion was made by Kasco to purchase materials to construct a post and frame for sign, for up to $500, seconded by Sinclair 5 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried.

Adjourn:

Motion was made by Sinclair to adjourn, seconded by Kasco, 5 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried,

Meeting adjourned at 7:45 p.m.