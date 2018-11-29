CMH receives Missouri Quality Award

Citizens Memorial Hospital/Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation (CMH) is the recipient of the 2018 Missouri Quality Award. The award was presented to CMH by Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe during a special ceremony Nov. 15 in Columbia.

During the awards ceremony, Lt. Gov. Kehoe also presented Donald J. Babb, CMH Chief Executive Officer/Executive Director, with the 2018 Governor’s Quality Leadership Award.

The Missouri Quality Award is the highest level of recognition for business excellence in Missouri and is given to elite organizations based on leadership, strategy, customer engagement, strategic planning, workforce engagement, and operations.

This is the third time CMH has won the award – also receiving it in 2014 and 2010. CMH is the only organization in southwest Missouri to have won the award.

The Missouri Quality Award program is administered by Midwest Excellence Institute (MEI), which is the Missouri and Kansas state level partner of the prestigious National Baldrige Excellence Program established in 1987 by President Ronald Reagan and Congress. MEI is a 501c3, not-for-profit organization that specializes in helping Missouri and Kansas businesses achieve performance excellence.

Separate award categories are established for manufacturing, service, nonprofit, public sector, education and health care organizations.