Services for Geneva Jones Miller, 91, will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18, in Hazel Dell Missionary Baptist Church off of Hwy. U southeast of El Dorado Springs. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. in the church. Brother Everett Smith and Brother Jerry Grant will officiate.
Services for James E. Dody will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, in Sheldon Funder Home, El Dorado Springs, with interment in El Dorado Springs City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Facebook Comments