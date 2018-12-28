Services for Linda Ruth Hartline will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, in Ferry Funeral Home, Nevada. with Chaplin Kenny Barson officiating. Burial will be in Newton Burial Park, Nevada. Visitation will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Services for John Eddy Norval Jr. will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, in Sheldon Funeral Home, El Dorado Springs. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant Springs Cemetery, Oyer.
