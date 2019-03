On the morning of Tuesday, March 12, according to a report by a Missouri Park Ranger, workers at the Stockton State Park discovered a deceased male who appeared to have hanged himself from a tree on the beach.

After investigation which included members of the Missouri Highway Patrol, the Cedar County Sheriff’s office and the Cedar County Coroner’s office, the death of Jason Floyd Ruyle, 42, a white male of Winter Haven, FL, was ruled a suicide.