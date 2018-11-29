It’s the holiday season and there are many seniors in our town who simply do not have enough to eat.

Some are home bound and totally dependent on the home delivered meals they receive from us. Normally, when they receive their meals, it’s the only time they see or speak with another person.

Like Charlie, who isn’t physically capable of leaving his home to come to our Center. The hot meal he receives, delivered by kind, caring volunteers, is a bright spot in his day and is part of the way he is able to continue to live in his home and community.

In order to get a hot, nutritious meal and socialize with their peers, others visit the Center five days a week. Like Margie, who comes to enjoy a meal, plus sit and talk with her peers. While here, Margie has the opportunity to exercise, play games and learn new things.

We provide services that can help seniors like Edna, who is able to save money on her prescription drug plans, taxes or health car plans. These services allow Edna to receive free health screenings which may jus save her life.

The holiday season is the time when our local seniors need us the most and your tax deductible donation of $25, $50 or $100 helps us to continue to serve them.

You can lay a more active role and become a volunteer. Give us just a few hours a day, week or month and we’ll help you experience how it feels to make a real difference in someone’s life.

With you help, we will be able to continue to assist our local seniors, so they can live each day in their own homes and communities, right where they want to be. Thank you for helping us help them – and have a happy holiday season.

Toni M Sabol

El Dorado Springs Senior Center Coordinator