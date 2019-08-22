Local residents will no longer have to travel long distances or do without services for therapy. Servants Heart Spirithorse Therapeutic Riding Center is centrally located in Jerico Springs. The location serves as a hub for local residents in eight surrounding towns and four counties. It is an easy 20 to 30 minute drive from Stockton, Eldorado Springs, Nevada, Sheldon, Lamar, Golden City, Lockwood and Greenfield.

Servants Heart features equine assisted therapy for such challenges as Autism/ASD, ADHD, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Stroke, Traumatic brain injury and many more. The use of horses in therapy is very effective and achieves results normal physical therapy or occupational therapy sessions alone can only hope for. The rhythmic stride of the horse simulates the human gait and allows the client to be mobile even if, they are not, on their own. In cases like autism and ADHD the horse helps engage the vestibular system which allows the client to regulate better. If there is not a diagnosis, per se, and if there is a child who is just struggling in school, Servants Heart can help bring focus.

Lee and Karen Burger have made it their mission at Servants Heart, to bring Spirithorse methods to the residents of Cedar, Vernon, Barton and Dade counties so that clients won’t have to drive an hour or more, one way, to receive equine assisted therapeutic services. Spirithorse is unique in that, there are significant measurable outcomes achieved using the methods developed by Mr. Charles Fletcher. These methods have been produced and refined over the last 20 years in centers all over the world. Now these same methods are available to residents right here in our community.

Lee and Karen are excited for the beginning of the 2019 fall session, starting the week of Aug. 26. All sessions are done on an individual basis with a certified Spirithorse instructor and not in a group setting. All sessions are also free of charge to the client. Availability is limited so if you are interested please contact them at 417/955-0017 to get started.