At the Aug. 19 meeting of the Cedar County Hospital Board of Trustees, the board held a public hearing on the proposed tax levy. The county’s total assessed valuation for the tax year 2019 is $182,400,023, and the amount of property tax revenue budgeted for 2019 is $278,707. The board approved the tax rate of .1528, which is the same as last year per $100 valuation. Director of Finance Carla Gilbert mentioned this is an increase of $6,872 in tax revenue over last year. Cedar County resident Dixie Dodson was in attendance and asked what the board planned to do about the tax levy. CEO Jan Witt said that no decisions have been made.

Present for the meeting were Board Members Carla Griffin, Julia Phillips, Marvin Manring with Judy Renn presiding. Newly appointed member Brent Bland was present, as well as Witt, Gilbert, RN/CNO Rob Simon, Hospital Attorney Bryan Brackenridge and Recording Secretary Terri Heitz. Diana Pyle, notary public, administered the Oath of Office to Brent Bland. He was appointed board treasurer.

Witt said the hospital had received $15,000 for the remainder of 2019 from the Cedar County Senior Services Fund for in-home services. The money will help provide services for individuals over the age of 60 who “fall between the cracks” and need the service and do not have the means to pay for it.

Witt asked for any follow up discussion regarding the tax levy. Bland mentioned that misinformation was one of the problems with some voters thinking their total tax bill would go up by 300%.

The hospital had not needed an increase since it was opened in 1961. The hospital now needs an increase due to reimbursement changes.