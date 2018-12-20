LIONS RECEIVE SHOPKO GRANT – Shopko Hometown Foundation, of Ashwaubenon, WI, awarded a Community Charitable Grant of $500 to the El Dorado Springs Lions Club.“The Foundation views each community where Shopko has operations as our ‘hometown.’ We appreciate the opportunity to do business in these communities and strive to strengthen them through support of charitable events and activities which promote healthy lifestyles and educational opportunities for residents.”The Lions used the grant to augment their Shop-With-A-Lion project, taking a number of children shopping for Christmas. This is the fifth year Shopko has chosen the Lions Club to receive this Grant. Pictured are Store Manager Nick Rodaberg presenting the check to the Club Treasurer Lion Edith Winfiel.