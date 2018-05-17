The Family Gathering by Robyn Carr – Continues the story of residents and visitors to the rustic campground of Sullivan’s Crossing.

A Nantucket Wedding by Nancy Thayer – The long-awaited nuptials of a woman to the love of her life are thrown into turmoil and drama by family dynamics involving her daughters, including the one whose husband has just revealed an affair and another who falls for her soon-to-be step-brother.

17th Suspect by James Patterson – A series of shootings in San Francisco and a tip from a reluctant confidential informant lead Sergeant Lindsay Boxer to uncover disturbing activities within the police department itself, a situation that is further complicated by Lindsay’s worsening medical problems.

After Anna by Lisa Scottoline – Marrying a wonderful woman after years of loneliness and single fatherhood, John finds his newfound happiness turned upside-down by the arrival of his beautiful sociopath teen daughter, whose campaign to destroy their family and untimely murder force John to prove his innocence in the face of malevolent discoveries.

The Fallen by David Baldacci – Visiting a friend’s family home in an economically troubled western Pennsylvania community, Amos Decker, a detective with an uncanny eidetic memory, spots suspicious lights and discovers two dead bodies with no clear indication of how either victim died before corrupt local authorities and other mysterious roadblocks challenge his investigation.

The Cutting Edge by Jeffery Deaver – Returning to New York City from their honeymoon to learn that a serial killer has been targeting couples in the process of buying engagement rings, Lincoln Rhyme and Amelia Sachs discover that their target has a larger agenda than originally realized and that there is something unusual about the ring that Rhyme gave Sachs.

Shattered Mirror by Iris Johansen – Eve Duncan is embroiled in a deadly game of intrigue after receiving a skull and instructions for its reconstruction, a project that reveals the story of a beautiful woman whose identical twin’s life is in danger.

Twisted Prey by John Sandford – Federal marshal Lucas Davenport confronts an old nemesis in U.S. Senator Taryn Grant, a rich psychopath who he has resolved to bring to justice for her role in three murders that he cannot prove, a situation that is further complicated by her new position on the Senate intelligence committee.