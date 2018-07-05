The Patchwork Bride by Sandra Dallas – Working on a bridal quilt for a granddaughter who abruptly calls off the wedding, Ellen imparts the story of a woman who avoided marriage twice before finding the love of her life.

Island of the Mad by Laurie King – When a friend’s mentally unstable aunt goes missing along with a cache of jewels, Mary Russell and Sherlock Holmes, follow leads to a 1925 Venice shaped by Mussolini’s blackshirts, the guided Lido set and the music of Cole Porter.

The President is Missing by Bill Clinton and James Patterson – This collaboration traces the baffling disappearance of the leader of the free world.

The Pharoah Key by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child – When his former employer goes missing, Gideon Crew reeling from his terminal diagnosis, pursues the long-awaited translation of the Phalistos Disc, an ancient tablet that could end or save his life.

Gray Ghost by Clive Cussler – The grandson of a man who was wrongly accused of stealing a recovered Rolls-Royce prototype a century earlier hires husband-and-wife team Sam and Remi Fargo to solve the mystery and clear his grandfather’s name, a case that is complicated by dangerous enemies and the rare vehicles repeat disappearance.

Turbulence by Stuart Woods – New York city cop-turned Manhattan law firm rainmaker returns to action only to land in the line of fire.