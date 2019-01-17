The Songbird by Marcia Willett – Taking a sabbatical in an English courtyside cottage to make a difficult decision about the woman he loves, Tim forges bonds with eccentric but loving locals who harbor their own private struggles.

Enemy of My Enemy by W.E.B. Griffin – Searching for two Nazi criminals who have been broken out of prison by powerful enemies, special agent James Cronley Jr. discovers evidence of a stolen fortune in the hands of an infamous organization.

Before We Were Strangers by Brenda Novak – A woman reeling from a traumatic loss returns to her childhood hometown to uncover the truth about her mother’s mysterious disappearance years earlier, a mystery that is complicated by community secrets and questions about her father’s romance.

Of Blood and Bone by Nora Roberts – Knowing she will have to reveal her identity as The One, Fallon Swift trains under a centuries-old mentor to hone her magical and fighting abilities to defend their world from violent raisers.