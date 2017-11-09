Thomas Kindade’s Cape Light: Christmas blessings by Katherine Spencer – Let the magic of Christmas and helpful angels sweep you in Cape Light, MA.

Irish Country Practice by Patrick Taylor – Expanding his practice to include a new trainee and a spirited Labrador pup, Irish county doctor Fingal Flahertie O’Reilly investigates a new series of professional challenges, including a mysterious cough, a housewife’s frequent accidents and a colleague’s susceptibility to an old vice.

Winter Solstice by Elin Hilderbrand – Preparing for a particularly joyful holiday season after Bart’s safe return from Afghanistan, the Quinn family members county their blessings, from Kevin’s marriage to Patrick’s rehabilitation, only to encounter unexpected challenges.

The Witches’ Tree by M.C. Beaton – Investigating the cruel murder of an elderly spinster whose body was discovered hanged from a tree at the edge of their small village, Agatha Raisen tackles an escalating mystery that risks both her reputation and her life.

Fairytale by Danielle Steel – When her idyllic life on her family’s Napa Valley vineyard is shattered by her other’s sudden death, a young Stanford graduate finds herself at the mercy of a cold-hearted stepfamily at the time she bonds with her stepmother’s kind mother and a loving friend from her childhood.

Lilac Lane by Sherryl Woods – A proud woman, reeling from the loss of the first man she was able to love decades after the abandonment of her husband, is urged to return to her Virginia home to help run an Irish pub, where she clashes with an equally strong-minded chef who shares many of her heartaches.

Deep Freeze by John Sandford – When a woman from a community where he exposed school-board corruption years earlier is found dead, Virgil Flowers identifies clues linking the case to a 20-year high school reunion and its related traumas and rivalries.

Quick and Dirty by Stuart Woods – New York City cop turned Manhattan law firm rainmaker Stone Barrington tackles an explosive case that tests his signature composure.