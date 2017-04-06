MIGRAINES

Q: I have migraines and have to go the ER a lot. Is there anything I can do?

A: Migraines are painful, throbbing headaches that can last 4 to 72 hours. They can occur on only one side of the head, or both. Sometimes, they are bad enough that you cannot get your daily activities done. If the problem is bad enough, there are medications you can take daily to help prevent them. While medication may not completely stop them, it can reduce the length and severity of the migraines. Medicines that prevent migraines do have side effects. Sometimes, side effects go away in a few weeks, but not always. If your migraines get in the way of work or relationships, then the benefits of trying preventative medication may be worth it. If you do not want to take daily medication, or want to avoid the side effects, you may get by with taking medication only when you need it.

Rick Casey, DO

Questions can be submitted directly to the providers, called in to Mercy Clinic at 417/876-5851 or submitted through their new App mymercy.net.

Hometown care for your family