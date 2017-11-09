FLU SHOT

Q: Why should I get a flu shot?

A: Flu is a contagious disease that spreads during the winter. It is caused by influenza viruses and is spread by cough and close contact. It strikes suddenly and lasts several days. Symptoms include fever, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, cough, headaches and stuffy, runny nose. It can lead to pneumonia and more serious infections. Sometimes you see seizures in children. Flu is more dangerous for some people, including small children and older folks. Every year, thousands of people die from the flu. The vaccine may keep you from getting the flu, make flu less severe if you do get it, and from spreading it. One dose in the fall is usually all that is needed, and most pharmacies, county health departments and clinics give them. There can be reactions to the flu shot, but it is very rare. After getting the flu shot, you may experience a short period of mild discomfort.

Dr. Rick Casey

Questions can be submitted directly to the providers, called in to Mercy Clinic at 417/876-5851 or submitted through their new App mymercy.net.

