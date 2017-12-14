NAIL BITING

Q: My teenage granddaughter bites her nails. Her fingertips stay red and sore, and sometimes even bleed. How much should I worry?

A: Nail biting is most common in puberty. Germs from the mouth can increase her chances of getting sick. Long term nail biting can also prevent normal nail growth. It can cause nails that are oddly shaped. You can help her stop biting her nails. Talk to her about stress. It is usually at school, but may be at home. Find ways to help her feel less stressed. You may try to encourage physical activity. There are ways to discourage nail biting. Paint a bad tasting polish on her nails. THUM is a brand name. You can try colored stickers to wear on her nails, as reminders not to bite. Have her put a rubber band on her wrist, for her to snap if she bites. This will cause a little pain, which she will associate with nail biting. Have her keep her nail trimmed and filed. Be supportive and loving. Nagging or making her feel embarrassed may make it worse.

Dr. Rick Casey

Questions can be submitted directly to the providers, called in to Mercy Clinic at 417/876-5851 or submitted through their new App mymercy.net.

Hometown care for your family