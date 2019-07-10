El Dorado Springs Municipal Band Gearing Up for Picnic
It is so encouraging to look out at the crowd from the bandstand to see smiling faces to play for during our concerts! It sure does make our weekly concerts more fun! We have had quite a few folks to play for at each of our performances which has been wonderful. We would like to thank the folks who have come out to listen to the City Band and hope you continue to come listen to our music.
We play every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. Come on out for a good toe-tapping time.
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, July 12
1 Salutation
2 Black Jack
3 American Legion
4 Invincible Eagle
5 Chicago Tribune
6 Fidgety Feet
7 Sax Choice
8 Blue Book
9 Gallant Zouaves
10 Sky Ranger
11 On the Alamo
12 Blue Danube
13 God Bless America
Saturday, July 13
1 Washington Post
2 Allied Honor
3 Pan American
4 Sky Pilot
5 American Patrol
6 El Caballero
7 Deep River
8 Bugler’s Dream
9 Slim Trombone
10 Back in Black
11 Battle Cry of Freedom
12 Missouri Waltz
13 Java
14 God Bless America
Sunday, July 14
1 El Capitan
2 Marches of Mancini
3 Con Brio
4 The Gladiator
5 My Faith Looks Up to Thee
6 Tenor Sax Choice
7 Sharpshooters
8 Whatever Will Be Will Be
9 Jolly Coppersmith
10 Melody of Love
11 The Entertainer
12 Spoonful of Sugar/Chim Chim Cheree/Let’s Go Fly A Kite
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
