El Dorado Springs Municipal Band Gearing Up for Picnic

It is so encouraging to look out at the crowd from the bandstand to see smiling faces to play for during our concerts! It sure does make our weekly concerts more fun! We have had quite a few folks to play for at each of our performances which has been wonderful. We would like to thank the folks who have come out to listen to the City Band and hope you continue to come listen to our music.

We play every Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 p.m. Come on out for a good toe-tapping time.

Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome

Friday, July 12

1 Salutation

2 Black Jack

3 American Legion

4 Invincible Eagle

5 Chicago Tribune

6 Fidgety Feet

7 Sax Choice

8 Blue Book

9 Gallant Zouaves

10 Sky Ranger

11 On the Alamo

12 Blue Danube

13 God Bless America

Saturday, July 13

1 Washington Post

2 Allied Honor

3 Pan American

4 Sky Pilot

5 American Patrol

6 El Caballero

7 Deep River

8 Bugler’s Dream

9 Slim Trombone

10 Back in Black

11 Battle Cry of Freedom

12 Missouri Waltz

13 Java

14 God Bless America

Sunday, July 14

1 El Capitan

2 Marches of Mancini

3 Con Brio

4 The Gladiator

5 My Faith Looks Up to Thee

6 Tenor Sax Choice

7 Sharpshooters

8 Whatever Will Be Will Be

9 Jolly Coppersmith

10 Melody of Love

11 The Entertainer

12 Spoonful of Sugar/Chim Chim Cheree/Let’s Go Fly A Kite

13 God Bless America

14 Star Spangled Banner