Dance Night this Friday Night!
This Friday night the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band will have “Dance Night” from 8 to 9 p.m. so bring your dancing shoes and come on down to the Park to join the fun. We hope to see some folks get up and dance to our catchy tunes – we have a few folks who dance with us every year.
We hope you’ll plan to come down to the park Friday and Saturday evening from 8 to 9 p.m. and Sunday afternoon from 2 to 3 to enjoy the band. We look forward to playing for you.
Band Manager – Teri Biddlecome
Friday, Aug. 9
* Dance Night
1 Ramblin Rose
2 Blue Danube
3 Swinging Safari
4 Tennessee Waltz
5 Moon River
6 Kentucky Sunrise
7 Stompin at the Savoy
8 My Heart Will Go On
9 Missouri Waltz
10 Can’t Help Falling In Love
11 Blue Tango
12 Beer Barrel Polka
13 Kansas City
14 God Bless America
Saturday, Aug. 10
1 United Nations
2 The Gladiator
3 Ballad of the Green Beret
4 Greater Pittsburgh
5 Polka
6 Blue Book
7 Wings of the Army
8 Trumpet Choice
9 Footlifter
10 Pursuit Squadron
11 Dixie
12 Yankee Doodle Boy
13 God Bless America
Sunday, Aug.11
1 Father of Victory
2 Dixie Land Polka
3 Glory to the Trumpets
4 Melody of Love
5 Polka
6 Just a Closer Walk With Thee
7 Trombone Choice
8 Mr. Touchdown USA
9 Let There Be Peace On Earth
10 Pleyel’s Hymn
11 Green Fields
12 Salute to the Promised Land
13 God Bless America
14 Star Spangled Banner
