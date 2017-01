David M. Redburn, 40, El Dorado Springs, was taken by ambulance to Cedar County Memoriral Hospital with injuries reported as minor after he lost control of his eastbound 1999 Chevrolet Astro on snow covered Hwy. 54 10 miles west of town, slid off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

According to the report by Cpl. J. S. Baird, he was wearing a seatbelt. The mishap took place at 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.