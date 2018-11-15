Black Friday and Cyber Monday – the official kickoff days for holiday shopping – are almost here, and some shoppers have been mapping their shopping strategy for weeks, based on pre-announced specials stores and online merchants have advertised.

Better Business Bureau advises shoppers to develop a budget before going shopping – and to be aware of potential pitfalls or downright fraud.

Some offers may be less attractive than advertised. Before you buy, research product pricing and features online. Sometimes the offer could be for a less desirable model of the product you want, or the quantities could be extremely limited.

When buying gifts, find out about a store’s return policy and keep your receipts.

Before you click on sales advertised online through pop-up ads or on social media, research the seller by searching on Google or another search engine. Clicking on some ads can link you to a phishing site, where scammers attempt to obtain sensitive personal information they could use to commit fraud. In other cases, the “deals” may not be as good as they first appeared.

While online shopping can be a way to avoid crowded stores, shoppers need to be careful of the sites they patronize. When shopping online, BBB offers these tips:

• Protect your personal information. Check to see how your information may be used online. When shopping at stores, keep your card out of sight and make sure you put it safely in your wallet before you leave the store.

• Check the site’s security settings and privacy policy. If the payment page is secure, its address should start with https://.

• Know the company’s refund and return policies. Are there restocking fees? Do you have to pay shipping costs on returns?

• Do not rely on pictures of a product. Read the description and check model numbers, if applicable.

• Be cautious of free or very-low-price offers. Often, free offers are followed by an open-ended enrollment in a program that automatically bills your credit card account. Before ordering anything online, make sure you click on and read all terms and conditions.

• Pay with a credit card. If you suspect fraud or don’t receive your order, you can challenge the charge. It’s also possible to dispute charges to your card.

• Obtain a tracking number for shipments. If you need the product before the holidays, find out when the seller intends to ship it and if possible, how it will be shipped.

• Print out the order or save it on your computer. Make sure you have the documentation page for online orders and save it until the order arrives.

• Be aware of phishing. Do not respond to emails that ask for your credit card, bank account number or other personal information. Legitimate businesses do not send emails claiming there is a problem with an order or account to lure you into revealing financial information. Call the company or find the customer service form on the company website to confirm any problem.

Before you do business with any company, check its BBB Business Profile at bbb.org or by calling 417-380-5074.