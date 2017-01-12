Blasts Administration’s refusal to stand with ally

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) released the following statement following the passage of a bipartisan House resolution condemning the recent United Nations Security Council’s anti-Israel vote. The U.N.’s measure proceeded only after the Obama Administration failed to use its veto power to block the vote, effectively dismissing years of U.S. policy on the matter:

“This President seems committed to making sure the Middle East remains unstable while alienating our allies. I am proud to co-sponsor this measure and stand with Israel, our democratic friend and strongest partner in the Middle East. We must work to promote peace and stability, not undermine it. In the House, we will continue to strengthen our relationship with Israel and work to reverse this Administration’s actions to further divide the region.”

Hartzler represents Missouri’s Fourth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.