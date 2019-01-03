Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (MO-04) made the following statement regarding the lapse of appropriations funding for the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies:

“On Dec. 20, I voted for a continuing resolution to fund the entire government through Feb. 7, 2019. This measure added much needed border security funding for the Department of Homeland Security while also funding other select federal agencies. Unfortunately, the Senate did not reach the required sixty votes necessary to approve this measure, putting some government operations on hold until funding is approved.

“I encourage Democrats in the Senate and in the House to support legislation that funds our government and prioritizes our security by increasing funding to protect our border, stop the flow of deadly drugs into our communities, and curb the stem of illegal immigration into our country. I stand by, ready to support such a measure and to urge them to come alongside us to protect our communities.”