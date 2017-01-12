My Fellow Missourians:

On my drive to the Capitol Tuesday afternoon, I observed that the grass is brown, trees are bare and the farm fields lie fallow. The skies are gray and a cold wind is blowing in from the west. It is evident from the signs of nature that it is winter. However, we all know and we look forward to a vision of springtime when the temperature begins to warm, the days of sunlight lengthen, the spring rains come and the frogs begin croaking. I say that to say this, “For many Missourians and citizens across the USA, politically speaking, we have been in the dead of winter for several years, and we are looking forward to that springtime green-up.”

For the first time in Missouri’s history, Republicans swept all statewide offices creating a supermajority in the General Assembly, as well as a Republican Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, and Attorney General. The results showed that the citizens of the State of Missouri wanted conservative candidates. Now, here is where the rubber meets the road. With this supermajority at the state and national level, we legislators have an even bigger responsibility to govern wisely and effectively. Plans are being made by leadership to take bold action and tackle some very controversial issues like: Right to Work, Tort Reform, Education Reform, and Regulatory Reform, Ethics Reform, Defending Missouri’s Core Values.

Wednesday was opening day of the 99th General Assembly, 1st Regular Session. I started the day by attending the Annual Prayer Breakfast for legislators at the Concord Baptist Church in Jefferson City. Not only were we provided physical food, we were blessed with powerful spiritual nourishment from Ken Park, President of the Missouri Baptist Convention and Pastor of First Baptist Church in Kearney. It is very humbling to have prayers lifted up in our behalf so that we legislators will listen to the people, seek Godly wisdom, protect religious liberties and govern with righteousness.

I had the privilege of meeting two very dear friends. One was Brother Tom Willoughby who was pastor of my home church, First Baptist Church in Osceola, from 1995 to 2002. The other was Debbie Poire who worked as my Capitol legislative assistant for my first three years as state representative. Debbie is the accompanist at Concord Baptist Church and has played the piano there for 45 years.

As we took our oath of office at noon, the House currently stands at 116 Republicans and 46 Democrats with one vacancy. Of the 162 members serving in the House, there are a total of 39 new members, which includes 20 Republicans and 19 Democrats. Speaker of the House Todd Richardson, reminded everyone, “We must respect the voices and viewpoints of every Missourian, as represented by each and every one of you.” He emphasized the need for Missouri to embrace new ideas that will help Missouri’s economy keep pace with a rapidly-changing world. As Richardson said, “A changing economy puts some of our old ways of doing things in doubt. Competing with other states and other countries for the jobs of today, requires a workforce, an education system, a legal framework and labor policies that are capable of providing a strong, stable and steady foundation for a growing economy.“ With that being said, next week I will provide a list of bills I have filed for this session hoping to promote an economic environment for growth and a stable foundation for the state. The legislature will definitely have a much more optimistic tone regarding its working relationship with the incoming governor, and I am looking forward to being a part of a responsible, deliberative legislative process this year.

Online survey now available

To help me better represent our district, I am seeking input from the 125th District Constituents by providing an electronic survey that addresses a variety of issues. It takes only a few minutes and may be found at http://www.house.mo.gov/member.aspx?year=2017&district=125 which is the Missouri House of Representatives website, District 125/Love webpage.