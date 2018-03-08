Greetings, My Fellow Missourians

Legislation this week:

The MO House has created a committee that will investigate the charge on which Gov. Eric Greitens has been indicted. This week the members of the House also gave unanimous, bipartisan support to a resolution that outlines the investigative process and the powers the committee will have to conduct the investigation. The committee will begin its work immediately and has been given 40 days to present its findings. As the committee investigates, the Speaker made it clear the House will continue its work as normal. “We are going to continue to move forward with the substantive legislation that we have spent the bulk of this session working on,” said Speaker Richardson, who added that the committee has a big task ahead of it, “but that is not going to deter us or limit our ability to move forward on priorities that the people of MO sent us here to do.”

DELBERT SCOTT VISITS CAPITOL – It is always great to see Delbert Scott at the Capitol. Delbert served the State of Missouri as a representative for 18 years and senator for 8 years. He currently serves as President of Kansas Christian College.

Bills that have been passed and will now be moving to the Senate include: HB 1873 which specifies that the court may require any person found guilty of chasing, pursuing, taking, transporting, killing, processing or disposing of certain wildlife in violation of the MO Conservation Commission’s rules and regulations to make restitution to the state. Supporters say MO has some of the lowest poaching fines in the country and the bill would increase the fines and reduce poaching.

Headed to the Senate, HB 1945 would change the laws regarding the confiscation of animals. This MCA priority bill would require a speedy disposition hearing to determine if an owner is liable for animal abuse or neglect and will save money. Often animal owners forfeit their rights to the animals because they cannot pay the bond or the costs associated with the legal challenge.

2018 Missouri Vietnam Veterans Day:

Since being signed into law in 2012, Missouri Vietnam Veterans Day is observed on March 30th each year. In recognition of those who served in this conflict, Vietnam Veterans are invited to the Capitol on Thursday, March 29 for a special ceremony and presentation at 9:00 a.m. to be followed by a formal recognition at the start of session in the House Chamber. House members are encouraging Vietnam Veterans throughout the state to come forward to receive special recognition for their service. If you are able to attend, please call our office at 573-751-4065 for special arrangements. The House of Representatives and I would be greatly honored by your presence, and we hope to make this a day of celebration to recognize all the Vietnam Veterans across the state.