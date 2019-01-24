An MU Extension program to discuss Missouri’s Complicated Fence Law will be held from 6:30to 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 21. The meeting will be hosted by the Cedar County MU Extension Center and Council in the El Dorado Springs High School Agriculture Classroom at 921 Park Street. Fee for the workshop is $15 per person which covers the program and materials. Pre-registration and payment is required by Feb. 19 to the Cedar County MU Extension Center (113 South Street, Stockton, Mo. 65785). No refunds if cancellation is after Feb. 19.

“Missouri continues to have a very complicated fence law, in large part due to the fact that two separate laws covered in the state depending on the county that your land is in,” according to Joe Koenen, Putnam County MU Extension CES in Agriculture and Environment, who will be presenting the program. “If you own land, you really need to know the law and how it impacts you whether you own livestock or not”.

“Furthermore, in 2016, a portion of the law was changed to address livestock liability that affects livestock and non-livestock owners alike,” said Koenen.

Other problems are that both laws are subject to interpretation and can be a little different, depending on the county where the land is located. A comparison of both laws will be given at the program. Koenen has been presenting programs on the fence law for over 25 years throughout the state. Landowners need to be aware of what the law is in their county, and this meeting will help them better understand their rights and responsibilities.

This program will be presented via Zoom so attendees can see the presentation and also ask questions of the presenter. If you have any questions, would like to register or need more information please contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 417/276–3313.