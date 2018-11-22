FORMER MISSES NAMED PARADE MARSHALS –

Miss Merry Christmases all the way back to 1955 returned to celebrate the 2018 Christmas Parade and served as the Parade Grand Marshals. After the crowning of Mackenzie Melton, Miss Merry Christmas 2018, the ladies had lunch in the Civic Center courtesy of Generation III. The club was also responsible for contacting every former Miss Merry Christmas.

Attending were: (from left, seated) 1955 – Earlene Wilson Allison, 1956 – Doris Kemper Guerra, 1964 – Valerie Hallam Weaver, 1965 – Rhonda Alexander Boch, 1971 – Nahwana Gardner Maslen, 1972 – Rhonda Shellhorn Friar, 1973- Marcia Abbott, 1974 – Janet Troyer Absher, 1981 – Glynis Baker: (standing, from left) 1982 – Becky Lusk McConnaughey, 1989 – Susan Gibbs Wood, 1995 – Megan Costello Julian, 1997 – Jessica Walter Taylor, 1999- Tara Hebert, 2001 – Dara Chism, Miss Merry Christmas 2018 Mackenzie Melton, 2006 – Kyra Jones, 2008 – Kaitlyn Johnson, 2015 – Abigail Bateson, 2016 – Bailey Tyler and 2017 – Amy Ford.