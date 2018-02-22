Date: 2-19-2018

Cedar County Ambulance District, PO Box 669, Stockton, MO 65785

Location: Stockton Ambulance Barn

Meeting called to order at 6:31

Roll call

Present:

John Wilson Chairman

Nadine Sinclair

Keith Kasco Sec/Tres.

Rusty Norval

Absent

Evelyn Boyle

Kenny Turner vice chairman

Agenda Approval:

A motion was made by Sinclair to approve the agenda, seconded by Kasco, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried.

Motion made to approve minutes from the meeting of 12-19-17 as presented, made by Norvall, seconded by Sinclair 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried.

Public Forum:

No visitors other than press

Manager’s Report:

Everything that was ordered has arrived. They sent the wrong couch. Rusty is going to call tomorrow and see if they will make us a deal instead of them having to pay shipping back. Tom presented that furniture and the ice machine needs to be ordered so it will get here in time for the new building opening. A motion was made, by Wilson, to approve up to $2,785 for two recliners and a couch, contingent upon Rusty’s negotiation skills. Sinclair seconded the motion, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried

Motion was made by Wilson to purchase an ice machine identical to the one purchased in Dec. Motion was seconded by Sinclair, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried.

Motion made by Kasco to approve the manager’s report, seconded by Sinclair, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried.

Financial Reports:

Chelsea represented Integrity accounting this evening, going over the January financials with the board and also answering questions on the new budget presented this evening. There was one change to the budget, which was changing “Office Supplies” from $125 to $1,000 to accommodate new equipment for the new building.

A motion was made by Norval to approve the budget with that one change, seconded by Sinclair, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried

A motion was made by Wilson to approve the financial reports for January, seconded by Kasco, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried

Unfinished Business:

Status of the New Building:

Due to weather, the building is about two weeks behind, but we should still be ready to move in about 6 weeks or so, depending, of course, on weather. Nothing really to discuss, Mr. Kenney wasn’t at the meeting.

New Business:

Nothing at this time

Adjourn:

Motion was made by Sinclair to adjourn, seconded by Kasco, 4 ayes, 0 nays, motion carried,

Meeting adjourned at 7:45 pm.