The El Dorado Springs Bulldogs crowned their courtwarming royalty Monday evening after the JV beat Climax Springs in two quarters and the Varsity beat them 59 – 19. The 2018 Courtwarming King is Cody Rutledge. The 2018 Courtwarming Queen is Paige Floyd. The crown bearer is Ryker Cundiff. Ryker is the son of Richie and Casey Cundiff. The flower girl is Alayna Todd. Alayna is the daughter of Mitch and Jennifer Todd.